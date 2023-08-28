Tampa Bay Wave and University of South Florida Muma College of Business Launch the 2023 FinTech|X Accelerator
This 2023 Accelerator represents the second year between industry leaders aimed at propelling disruptive fintech startups to success in Tampa Bay and beyond.
Through our partnership with the Tampa Bay Wave, the USF...Kate Tiedemann School of Business & Finance, has become the destination of choice for fintech entrepreneurs to learn & launch their ventures”ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Wave, in collaboration with the University of South Florida (USF) Muma College of Business, proudly announces the launch of the highly anticipated 2023 FinTech|X Accelerator powered by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) , Encore Bank, and Smiley Technologies. This 2023 Accelerator represents the second year of a multi-year partnership between industry leaders aimed at nurturing and propelling disruptive fintech startups to new heights of success in Tampa Bay and beyond.
— Gert-Jan de Vreede, interim dean of USF’s Muma College of Business
“The second year of this fintech accelerator signifies a significant drive forward in the collaboration between Tampa Bay Wave and USF Muma College of Business, and we couldn’t be happier,” explained Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave. “This partnership demonstrates our shared dedication to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement in the fintech landscape.”
“Through our partnership with the Tampa Bay Wave, the USF Muma College of Business, and particularly the Kate Tiedemann School of Business and Finance, has become the destination of choice for fintech entrepreneurs to learn and launch their ventures,” said Gert-Jan de Vreede, interim dean of USF’s Muma College of Business. “Cutting-edge fintech innovations are born and nurtured right here in the heart of St. Petersburg.”
The 2023 FinTech|X Accelerator has identified 15 trailblazing startups to comprise this year's cohort. These visionary companies were selected for their innovative solutions and revolutionary approaches to reshaping the financial technology landscape. The cohort consists of a diverse group of founders who are developing a wide array of fintech solutions. These solutions span various areas including enterprise payments, alternative lending, regtech, wealthtech, financial services infrastructure, commercial finance, consumer payments, credit solutions, and beyond. This is a mature, experienced founder set that has collectively raised over $15 million in external capital and created 125+ jobs to date.
Over a period of 90 days, with three in-person weeks taking place at the USF St. Petersburg campus, each startup will receive unparalleled access to resources, mentorship, connections and guidance from industry veterans, equipping them with the tools necessary to accelerate growth and drive lasting impact.
"This year's lineup of exceptional cohort participants for the 2023 FinTech|X Accelerator reflects a significant depth of innovation, expertise, and diversity in the FinTech sector,” said Dr. Richard Munassi, Accelerator Managing Director at Tampa Bay Wave. “We are committed to providing these startups with the support and resources needed to continue to drive their transformative ideas forward and shape the future of financial technology."
This year’s FinTech|X cohort continues the trend of strong founders solving real problems. Applications were received from startups throughout the United States and abroad, and the final companies chosen for the program stand out. The founders of Wave’s newest companies come from accomplished professional backgrounds, including several from Amazon and several from Microsoft, as well as founders from Oracle, Google, Yahoo, Fandango, Motorola, Coca Cola, McKinsey, Procter & Gamble, Silicon Valley Bank, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, Cognizant, Splunk, Sony, Deloitte, Northwestern Mutual, UMB Bank, Regions Bank, Wells Fargo, GE Capital, Anthos Capital, Bloomberg Capital, and more. Founder backgrounds also include time at premier academic institutions, including Oxford, Carnegie Mellon, MIT, NYU, UC Berkeley, the University of Chicago, University of Central Florida, Florida International University, Virginia Tech and more.
The selected companies for the 2023 FinTech|X Accelerator are as follows:
Andeno (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
Website: andeno.com
Ascent (New York, NY)
Website: ascentplatform.io
Bringo Net (Albany, NY)
Website: bringo.net
Fitbux (Pflugerville, TX)
Website: fitbux.com
Hadley (West Hollywood, CA)
Website: gohadley.com
Jisell (Tampa, FL)
Website: jisell.app
KashIO (Miami, FL)
Website: kashio.net
Kiddie Kredit (Miami, FL)
Website: kiddiekredit.com
Monark Markets (New York, NY)
Website: monark-markets.com
OUTFYT (Los Angeles, CA)
Website: outfyt.io
Propaga (Miami, FL)
Website: propaga.mx
REITIUM (Vancouver, BC)
Website: reitium.com
Saturation (Los Angeles, CA)
Website: saturation.io
Tech & Flow (St. Petersburg, FL)
Website: techflowventures.com
Visbanking (Oklahoma City, OK)
Website: visbanking.com
Supporting this multi-year FinTech|X partnership for the second year is The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) and local economic development partner the St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation.
To learn more about the 2023 FinTech|X Accelerator Program, visit: https://www.tampabaywave.org/fintech/
