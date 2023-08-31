ISR LIFE in the USA: Redefining STEAM Education

ISR Logo

International STEAM Research (ISR), a company founded in Kolkata, India, has recently incorporated ISR LIFE, LLC, in Delaware, USA.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International STEAM Research (ISR), a company founded in Kolkata, India, has been steadily growing. The recent establishment of ISR LIFE, LLC in Delaware, USA, attests to ISR's expanding global prominence and renown. This historic milestone demonstrates the prowess and potential effect of Indian startups on a global scale.

Dr. George Panicker and Capt. Shaji Sebastian are the driving forces behind ISR's dynamic operations and vision. These seasoned educators, spurred by their desire to effect change, imagined a transformed education scene not only within India's borders, but far beyond. They began this journey in 2020 with a simple yet strong idea: to empower schools through the various realms of sustainable and inclusive hands-on S.T.E.A.M Experiential Learning. "The Future belongs to the Heutagogical and Versatile" says Dr. George Panicker.

However, ISR LIFE's global ambitions go beyond simply expanding its reach. The decision to incorporate in the United States is strategic. With its large resource pool, the United States has unparalleled prospects in research, technology, and market reach. Exploiting these opportunities fits in perfectly with ISR LIFE's goals, especially for its Research and Development wing.

ISR LIFE is proud of its Indian heritage, where it has assisted numerous schools in discovering the wonders of STEAM. To the United States, it brings the essence of its success stories, educators' aspirations, and the vision of a brighter, more informed world with it. This is not simply a brand expansion like any other. It is the dissemination of an idea, namely, that education may be immersive, integrated, and inspirational. It is the ambition of every student, regardless of geography or background, to have access to the best tools, resources, and approaches for learning.

In the realm of education, ISR LIFE has demonstrated extraordinary growth and innovation. ISR LIFE is not only on its way to being a global leader in STEAM-based experiential education, but it is also consistently setting the gold standard for what great education should look like in the 21st century.

ISR's dedication to excellence and innovation has enabled it weather the storm of layoffs and closures that has recently ravaged the startup ecosystem throughout the world. The company's solid foundation and promising future serve as an inspiration to many.

