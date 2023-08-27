NEWS

LDAF Requests Public Assistance Finding Arson Suspect

August 27, 2023

For Immediate Release:

August 27, 2023

Contact:

Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256

presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

LDAF Requests Public Assistance Finding Arson Suspect

Baton Rouge, La. – In the early morning hours of August 24, 2023, and throughout the day, multiple wildfires devastated the area near Union Hill in southwest Rapides Parish.

Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Division were able to determine these wildfires were caused by Arson. LDAF Investigators, Louisiana State Fire Marshal Deputies, and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives are actively investigating this matter.

If you or anyone you know have any information regarding these fires, investigators are urging you to call law enforcement. To report an arsonist, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700, or the State Fire Marshal Office at 1-844-954-1221.

All calls are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

###