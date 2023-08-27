Two to three years prison sentence recommended for former chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee

VIETNAM, August 27 - HÀ NỘI — A prison term of two to three years has been recommended for Nguyễn Đức Chung, the ex-chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee, for misusing his position and authority during his tenure.

This suggestion was made public on Saturday during the initial hearing of Chung and 14 other accused individuals involved in the unlawful inflation of tree prices in Hà Nội.

Vũ Kiên Trung, former chairman of the Hà Nội Green Trees Park Co Ltd (HGTP), was recommended to receive 7-8 years in prison; Nguyễn Xuân Hạnh, former general director of the HGTP, from six years six months to seven years and six months in prison; Bùi Phương Thảo, former chief accountant of the HGTP, from 5-6 years in prison; Đỗ Quang Tiến, former director of the Plants, Flowers and Ornamental Plants Production Enterprise under HGTP, from five years and six months to six years and six months in prison; Bùi Văn Mân, former director of Green Eco Co Ltd, from eight to nine years in prison; Hoàng Thị Kim Loan, former deputy director of Green Eco Co Ltd, from four to five years in prison; Đỗ Khắc Tú Anh, former deputy head of the Finance and Accounting Team, the Division of Maintenance and Repair for Urban Technical Structures under the Hà Nội Department of Construction, from three to four years in prison; and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Lâm, former appraiser of the Việt Nam Valuation and Financial Consultancy Joint Stock Company, from 30-36 months of probation.

The same charge of breaking rules on the management and utilisation of financial resources, resulting in loss and waste of State assets, was levied against eight defendants.

Nguyễn Tuấn Nghĩa, the former director of the For the People Company, was recommended to serve a two to three-year prison sentence for breaking rules on the management and use of State assets, resulting in loss and waste, and an additional 18 to 24 months for illegal procurement of invoices. His recommended overall punishment ranged from three years and six months to five years in prison.

Kiều Thị Thúy, former accountant of the Green Hòa Lạc Company, was advised a prison term of 18 to 24 months for breaching regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing loss and waste, and a further 15 to 18 months for illegal procurement of invoices. Her total sentence was proposed to range from two years and nine months to three years and six months in prison.

Hoàng Đình Văn, former director of the Hoàng Anh Phát Company, faced a recommendation of five to six years in prison for smuggling.

The remaining three defendants were suggested to receive probation periods of 24 to 36 months for illegal trading of invoices and receipts and failing to take responsibility, leading to severe consequences.

Prior to 2016, the planting and replacement of trees in Hà Nội were conducted through a bidding process.

However, in December 2015, Chung took direct control of the task, halted all bidding, and shifted to quarterly tree orders.

He also instructed the director of the Department of Construction to directly order plants from Green Eco Co Ltd, managed by Bùi Văn Mận.

Under Chung's supervision, from 2016 to 2019, the tree planting process in Hà Nội satisfied the criteria for bidding. Nevertheless, the Division of Maintenance and Repair for Urban Technical Structures designated the HGTP and Green Eco Co Ltd for tree planting, followed by the creation of estimates and appraisals.

Having signed ten contracts with the maintenance and repair department, the HGTP colluded with traders to unlawfully inflate tree prices in quotations and evaluations.

Six comparable contracts were also agreed with Green Eco Co Ltd.

Collectively, these 16 contracts resulted in a VNĐ34 billion (US$1.4 million) loss to the State budget.

Court records indicated that these firms illicitly gained substantial amounts of money through their close connections with Chung.

The Supreme People's Procuracy stated that Chung's actions breached the operating procedures of State agencies and eroded public confidence. — VNS