Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,739 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino to IACAT: Simplify immigration requirements, properly inform public

PHILIPPINES, August 27 - Press Release
August 26, 2023

Tolentino to IACAT: Simplify immigration requirements, properly inform public

MANILA -- Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino on Saturday urged the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) to simplify the requirements and process for Filipino travelers going through the immigration counters in airports.

In his weekly program on DZRH, Sen. Tol told IACAT Asec. for Policy and Communication, Atty. Jose Domic Clavano IV, that a "simplified information campaign" must be done to avoid airport incidents that continue to burden Filipinos.

"Kailangan dito ay ma-simplify na 'ito lang ang kailangan ninyo,' kasi bago ka pa makapasok ng airport, katakot-takot na checkup." Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights said.

Tolentino also highlighted the perennial issue of Filipino travellers sent back home due to issues concerning documentary requirements asked by immigration officers at the airports.

"Alam naman natin na kapag maraming 'di nakabiyahe, gastos ulit. Pinag-ipunan--'yong iba sinangla ang lupa para makabiyahe at inaasahan ng kanilang mga kamag-anak na kikita para matustusan ang pag-aaral ng mga anak. Ito ang mga uri ng problema na nanganganak-nganak," the Senator said.

While Clavano clarified that the 2023 flight requirements and processes are still the same since 2015, Senator Tolentino stressed that a "synchronized" process must be maintained for the efficient travel of Filipinos.

You just read:

Tolentino to IACAT: Simplify immigration requirements, properly inform public

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more