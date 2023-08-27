Tolentino to IACAT: Simplify immigration requirements, properly inform public

MANILA -- Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino on Saturday urged the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) to simplify the requirements and process for Filipino travelers going through the immigration counters in airports.

In his weekly program on DZRH, Sen. Tol told IACAT Asec. for Policy and Communication, Atty. Jose Domic Clavano IV, that a "simplified information campaign" must be done to avoid airport incidents that continue to burden Filipinos.

"Kailangan dito ay ma-simplify na 'ito lang ang kailangan ninyo,' kasi bago ka pa makapasok ng airport, katakot-takot na checkup." Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights said.

Tolentino also highlighted the perennial issue of Filipino travellers sent back home due to issues concerning documentary requirements asked by immigration officers at the airports.

"Alam naman natin na kapag maraming 'di nakabiyahe, gastos ulit. Pinag-ipunan--'yong iba sinangla ang lupa para makabiyahe at inaasahan ng kanilang mga kamag-anak na kikita para matustusan ang pag-aaral ng mga anak. Ito ang mga uri ng problema na nanganganak-nganak," the Senator said.

While Clavano clarified that the 2023 flight requirements and processes are still the same since 2015, Senator Tolentino stressed that a "synchronized" process must be maintained for the efficient travel of Filipinos.