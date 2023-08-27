PHILIPPINES, August 27 - Press Release

August 26, 2023 Bong Go gives hope and support to recovering fire victims in Navotas City as he personally leads distribution of aid and assistance for housing materials Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, along with Mayor John Rey Tiangco and Vice Mayor Kap Tito Sanchez, visited Navotas City on Tuesday, August 22, to assist numerous families whose homes have been damaged by separate fire incidents in the past. The relief operation followed a similar activity for indigents earlier that day. Taking care of the needs of 1,239 households affected by the fire, Go reassured the community that he is committed to help them rebuild during the recovery process. "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit (ay) nabibili. Ang pera (ay) kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," said Go. "Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino lang ba ang magtutulungan kung 'di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito ako ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat mga kababayan ko," he added. Go and his team distributed grocery packs, vitamins, masks, meals, and balls for basketball and volleyball to all affected households gathered at the Navotas Sports Complex. The senator likewise gave away bicycles, shoes, cellular phones, and watches to select recipients. Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority (NHA), through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), extended the necessary financial assistance to help them rebuild their homes. The program was initiated during the Duterte administration through Go's initiative. "Mayroon po akong isinusulong na programa noon pa. Ito po 'yung programang EHAP ng NHA. Ito po 'yung pambili ng housing materials. Bibigyan po kayo ngayong araw na ito ng pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pang kagamitang pampaayos ng bahay. Matagal ko na pong isinusulong ito at patuloy na sinusuportahan ang implementasyon para makatulong po sa mga nasunugan nating kababayan na makabangon muli," Go explained. "Alam n'yo kapag nakikita kong masaya kayo masaya na rin po ako ngayong araw na ito. Nawawala po ang aking pagod. Nandito ako para makatulong po sa mga nasunugan para maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga bahay, makatulong po sa mga pasyente, makatulong sa mga proyekto katulad ng school building, kasama ang Navotas National High School na ating sinuportahang mapondohan noon, makatulong sa Malasakit Center ninyo dito, at makapag-iwan ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," he continued. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also reached out to residents with health concerns, advising them to utilize the services of the Malasakit Center located at the Navotas City Hospital. Malasakit Centers function as one-stop shops that provide convenient access to medical assistance programs for poor and indigent patients. These programs are offered by various agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, and there are currently 158 Malasakit Centers nationwide. According to DOH, these centers have helped more than seven million Filipinos. Meanwhile, he also continues to push for the establishment of Super Health Centers (SHCs). Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, budget was allocated for the construction of some 307 SHCs across the country in 2022 and another 322 in 2023. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic locations where such centers shall be established, one of which will be established in Navotas. "Ang Super Health Center po is a medium type of polyclinic. Pwede po diyan ang birthing, panganganak, dental, laboratory, x-ray at makakatulong po ito sa early detection of diseases, primary care, at ang Konsulta program po ng gobyerno. It will help decongest the hospitals and bring basic health services closer to communities," Go said. The SHCs provide essential health services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory, x-ray, and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine. An advocate for quality education, Go has supported the construction of new school buildings and facilities within various educational institutions, including Navotas Polytechnic College, Kaunlaran High School, Daanghari Elementary School, North Bay Boulevard Elementary School, Navotas National High School, Tangos Elementary School, San Roque Elementary School, San Rafael Village Elementary School, Tanza Elementary School, and Dagat-Dagatan Elementary School, among others. "Alam niyo po, wala pong pondo yung pamahalaang lungsod. Ang una ko pong nilapitan para masimulan po yung Navotas Polytechnic College ay walang iba kundi ang ating kaibigan (na si) Senator Bong Go. Napakarami pong mga programa at pagmamalasakit dito sa ating lungsod... Nakita natin kung sino yung nagmamalasakit sa atin, sino yung tumutulong sa atin. Kaya patuloy natin ipagdasal at patuloy na suportahan (si) Mr. Malasakit, Senator Bong Go," Mayor Tiangco said. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also championed the construction of multipurpose buildings in various barangays, construction of floodwall structure along Chungkang River and floodgates along Navoyas Coastal Dike, and improvement of drainage canals. He also helped secure funding for the acquisition of ambulance units, trucks, and multicabs.