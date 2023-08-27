Royalton Barracks / Violation of an abuse prevention order violation
CASE#: 23B2004043
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 8/26/2023 10:08 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an abuse prevention order
ACCUSED: William L. White
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/26/2023 at approximately 10:08 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. After an investigation, Troopers determined that the accused had committed violations against the court’s orders. On 08/26/2023, White was arrested without incident, processed, and released on a citation to appear at Orange County Criminal Division on the date and time shown below to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/2023 at 12:30 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.