Royalton Barracks / Violation of an abuse prevention order violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2004043

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 8/26/2023 10:08 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an abuse prevention order

ACCUSED: William L. White

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/26/2023 at approximately 10:08 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. After an investigation, Troopers determined that the accused had committed violations against the court’s orders. On 08/26/2023, White was arrested without incident, processed, and released on a citation to appear at Orange County Criminal Division on the date and time shown below to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/2023 at 12:30 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.