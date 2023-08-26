Visiting the Digital Government Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, August 26 - On August 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as part of a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the President of this country, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the Digital Government Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It was reported that this Office is engaged in the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of digital development of the country, in the sectors of innovation, communications, public services, electronic industry, as well as in the development of e-government, coordination of the activities of the State Corporation “Government for Citizens” and information security issues.

During the presentation of the activities and capabilities of the office, in particular, it was informed that the introduction of public services in electronic form will facilitate public access to services and documentation, as well as reduce the number of documents and the time it takes to receive them. To address these issues, the Center for Electronic Government was established in Kazakhstan.

During the acquaintance, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, wished success in the activities of the Office.

President Emomali Rahmon said that the introduction of "Electronic Government" is a call of the times, and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, taking into account the needs of society, is also paying more and more attention to this process.

As a result of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the transfer of e-government platform systems.