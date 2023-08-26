The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine

On August 25, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine Riyadh al-Maliki.

Expressing gratitude for the time spent, the guest conveyed heartfelt greetings and an invitation to visit Palestine from President Mahmoud Abbas, who addressed the best wishes to all the Turkmen people, to the head of state.

Welcoming the Head of the Foreign Ministry of Palestine in the hospitable Turkmen land, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted with satisfaction the progressive nature of bilateral relations built on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust.

Conveying greetings and wishes to President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as words of gratitude for the invitation to visit the State of Palestine, the head of state noted that one of the priority vectors of the foreign policy of the neutral Turkmenistan, aimed at effective cooperation with the states of the world, is the development of fruitful cooperation with countries of the Middle East.

In continuation of the meeting, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan and the State of Palestine are also actively interacting in a multilateral format, including within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other authoritative structures. In this context, the similarity or coincidence of the positions of the parties on topical issues of the international agenda related to ensuring peace and sustainable development in the region and the world was noted.

In this regard, taking the opportunity, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the State of Palestine and its leadership for their continued support of the status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan and its foreign policy.

During the meeting, the presence of wide opportunities for the development of mutually beneficial trade and economic partnership was also noted. Holding relevant bilateral consultations and creating the necessary conditions for establishing close contacts between representatives of the private sector of both countries were identified as effective practical steps in this direction.

An important component of the Turkmen-Palestinian relations is also the humanitarian sphere, where great importance is attached to stimulating fruitful ties through science, education and culture.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine Riyadh al-Maliki expressed confidence that traditionally friendly interstate relations, based on mutual goodwill, would continue to develop successfully, addressing the best wishes to the peoples of the two countries.