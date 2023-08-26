Over 17 tonnes of sugarcane from Hòa Bình exported to the US

VIETNAM, August 26 -

HOÀ BÌNH — The northern mountainous province of Hòa Bình late last week shipped a batch of 17.3 tonnes of fresh sugarcane to the US.

The ceremony was co-hosted by Tiến Ngân Trading and Investment Co and the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Director of the provincial Department of Quality Control of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Nguyễn Hữu Tài said sugarcane is a crop with great export potential and well-suited to the local climate and soil conditions, so it could be grown more to generate high economic efficiency.

Nguyễn Lê Điệp, Director of the Tiến Ngân Trading and Investment Co, said the company plans to ship 300-500 tonnes of sugarcane to South Korea, the UK and the EU this year.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, local sugarcane has not only been present in various regions nationwide but has also found its way into foreign markets. Starting with just a 120-kg sample batch of purple sugarcane exported to Japan, its export volume has rapidly increased over the years, reaching 5.7 tonnes in 2020, 74 tonnes in 2021 and 300 tonnes in 2022.

The first batch of 20 tonnes of sugarcane was exported to the US on March 19. — VNS