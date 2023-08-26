Mercury Marine, labor union announce new five-year collective bargaining agreement

FOND DU LAC, Wisc., Aug. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine and the negotiating committee of the labor union, IAMAW Lodge 1947, have announced a new collective bargaining agreement. The new contract, which will remain in place through September 30, 2028, was voted in favor by the members of the IAMAW Lodge 1947 and will be signed by both Mercury Marine and the IAMAW.

Complete details of the agreement will not be made public.

“We are pleased to announce that together with our union leadership, we have a ratified contract that has been passed by our union employees. The new five-year contract is in the best interest of our workforce and the continued growth of Mercury Marine,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “This agreement strengthens our partnership for the future and our commitment to being a top employer in Fond du Lac and the state of Wisconsin.”

“The IAMAW is pleased to have reached an agreement on a new contract with Mercury Marine that continues to provide our members with industry-leading pay and benefits, building upon our relationship with the Company,” said Jeremy Terlisner, IAM District 10 Business Representative. “We had an opportunity to recognize our members for their continued hard work and are very pleased with the outcome.”

Mercury Marine employs more than 3,800 people at its global headquarters in Fond du Lac and more than 7,600 worldwide.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at www.MercuryMarine.com.

