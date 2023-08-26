Submit Release
News Search

There were 290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,002 in the last 365 days.

R4Good Rewarding Referrals with Sweet Foodie Treats for Adults, Pets, and Kids

Recruiting for Good creates Seriously The Sweetest Gig for Talented Kids...iReview Ice Cream #ireviewicecream #thesweetestgigs #talentedkids www.iReviewIceCream.com

Recruiting for Good creates Seriously The Sweetest Gig for Talented Kids...iReview Ice Cream #ireviewicecream #thesweetestgigs #talentedkids www.iReviewIceCream.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund The Sweetest Gigs and earn Sweet Foodie Treats for Adults + Pets + Kids #1referral1reward www.SweetFoodieTreats.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund The Sweetest Gigs and earn Sweet Foodie Treats for Adults + Pets + Kids #1referral1reward www.SweetFoodieTreats.com

Do Something Good for You and The Community Too, Join The Pet Party for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends) www.JoinThePetParty.org

Do Something Good for You and The Community Too, Join The Pet Party for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends) www.JoinThePetParty.org

Love to Party for Good? Attend The Sweetest Party in LA for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends Labor Day Weekend www.JoinThePetParty.com

Love to Party for Good? Attend The Sweetest Party in LA for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends Labor Day Weekend www.JoinThePetParty.com

In March 2020, Recruiting for Good inspired fun foodie project for kids to review 100 dishes in LA. #kidsgetpaidtoeat #goodfoodinthehood www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

In March 2020, Recruiting for Good inspired fun foodie project for kids to review 100 dishes in LA. #kidsgetpaidtoeat #goodfoodinthehood www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs work program for American kids.

Love to Do Something Good for You+ The Community Too...Then...Our Sweet Foodie Treats are Perfect for You; we, created something for everyone who loves to eat (adults, pets, and kids)!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

In an effort to continue delivering cost-free work program for talented kids, 'The Sweetest Gigs;' Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with Sweet Foodie Treats.

According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate referrals to companies hiring; they allow us to generate more funds to support The Sweetest Gigs for Exceptionally Talented American Kids; preparing them for tomorrow's jobs."

How Recruiting for Good's Referral Program
Good for You + The Community Too Works?

1. Person refers a company hiring professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a new employee; and earns a finder's fee.
3. Recruiting for Good rewards one sweet foodie treat (fine dining, good food for pets, or healthy food for kids).

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love fine dining in LA, participate today to earn $150 gift cards for The Top 10 Sweetest Restaurants!"

About

Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for Talented American Kids. We teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids who land a sweet gig; learn to earn and love to work. Our sweet gigs are perfectly designed for 5th graders who do their chores, their homework, and make 'mom and dad proud.' The sweet gigs are treats for GOOD kids! To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com

"The Sweetest Gigs is the only meaningful development and training work program in 'The World' especially designed for exceptionally talented American kids; preparing them for tomorrow's jobs."

Love to Do Something Good for You and The Community Too...Then...Our Sweet Foodie Treats are Perfect for You! We created something for everyone who loves to eat (adults, pets, and kids). Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help us fund The Sweetest Gigs and earn gift cards for fine dining, good food for pets, or healthy food for kids. www.SweetFoodieTreats.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

In Spring of 2024, We're Inviting More Girls to...
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

R4Good Rewarding Referrals with Sweet Foodie Treats for Adults, Pets, and Kids

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more