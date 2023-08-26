R4Good Rewarding Referrals with Sweet Foodie Treats for Adults, Pets, and Kids
Recruiting for Good creates Seriously The Sweetest Gig for Talented Kids...iReview Ice Cream #ireviewicecream #thesweetestgigs #talentedkids www.iReviewIceCream.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund The Sweetest Gigs and earn Sweet Foodie Treats for Adults + Pets + Kids #1referral1reward www.SweetFoodieTreats.com
Do Something Good for You and The Community Too, Join The Pet Party for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends) www.JoinThePetParty.org
Love to Party for Good? Attend The Sweetest Party in LA for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends Labor Day Weekend www.JoinThePetParty.com
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs work program for American kids.
In an effort to continue delivering cost-free work program for talented kids, 'The Sweetest Gigs;' Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with Sweet Foodie Treats.
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate referrals to companies hiring; they allow us to generate more funds to support The Sweetest Gigs for Exceptionally Talented American Kids; preparing them for tomorrow's jobs."
How Recruiting for Good's Referral Program
Good for You + The Community Too Works?
1. Person refers a company hiring professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a new employee; and earns a finder's fee.
3. Recruiting for Good rewards one sweet foodie treat (fine dining, good food for pets, or healthy food for kids).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love fine dining in LA, participate today to earn $150 gift cards for The Top 10 Sweetest Restaurants!"
About
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for Talented American Kids. We teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids who land a sweet gig; learn to earn and love to work. Our sweet gigs are perfectly designed for 5th graders who do their chores, their homework, and make 'mom and dad proud.' The sweet gigs are treats for GOOD kids! To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
"The Sweetest Gigs is the only meaningful development and training work program in 'The World' especially designed for exceptionally talented American kids; preparing them for tomorrow's jobs."
Love to Do Something Good for You and The Community Too...Then...Our Sweet Foodie Treats are Perfect for You! We created something for everyone who loves to eat (adults, pets, and kids). Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help us fund The Sweetest Gigs and earn gift cards for fine dining, good food for pets, or healthy food for kids. www.SweetFoodieTreats.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
In Spring of 2024, We're Inviting More Girls to...
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram