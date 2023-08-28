Thriving amidst challenges: Story of a tech startup & its journey to raising $1.2m
We have developed accurate & efficient solution for businesses' with seamless integration. We empower organisations with the world’s fastest liveness detection platform to onboard customers globally.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, Facia stands at the precipice of transformation, driven by the limitless potential of face recognition technology. Mujadad Naeem, Facia’s CEO, shared his excitement on creating a product that meets the requirements of modern day security concerns. As facia turns one, he reflects back on a year of grit and hardwork.
— Mujadad Naeem
According to him, the journey hasn’t been easy, and like all, startups come across significant challenges. Facia has been an enthralling experience of Mujadad’s life, considering the highs and lows that he experienced with his team. Considering how the face recognition industry is still growing, the initial effort was subjected towards creating awareness regarding face recognition systems and how they help against the problems of identity theft.
The world has recognised the potential of using face recognition technology and the industry is evolving at a rapid pace. On the flip side of it, modern day criminals have begun operating with a high level of intelligence, using sophisticated tools to bypass digital systems.
The prevalence of identity theft has instilled a deep fear among users of technology, who feel that their information and data is no more private. The recent incidents involving mass data leaks including pictures, videos and information has pushed the digital security industry to focus on the most innovative methods to combat identity theft. Moreover, a growing concern is the impact of generative AI on identity theft, with the use of deepfakes becoming more realistic and common as we progress.
Face recognition technology is undoubtedly a key element of digital security in the contemporary world. Organizations have realized the importance of having strong security frameworks to protect their customers’ data.
Facia is on its journey to verify 8 billion faces globally, meaning they can verify anyone from anywhere. The last 12 months have been exciting, tense and rewarding in more than one way for Facia’s team, and they look forward to the future with significant prospects of helping businesses incorporate liveness detection and face recognition technology.
