Manchin Announces $387K for Two Physics Research Projects at West Virginia University

August 25, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $387,194 from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for two physics research projects at West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will support critical research into light-shaping structures and semiconductor microcavities.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with important and cutting-edge scientific research initiatives,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased that the National Institute of Standards and Technology is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with these two innovative physics projects, which will advance our understanding of light science and its role in our daily lives. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster research opportunities across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: