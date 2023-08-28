San Diego Reiki – Traditional Japanese Reiki practice founded by a Medical Doctor
After over a decade of observational evidence of the effectiveness of Reiki, Dr. Danilychev, MD opened a traditional Japanese Reiki practice in San Diego, CA.
Reiki is compassion in action”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego Reiki is a traditional Japanese Reiki healing practice founded by Dr. Maria Danilychev, MD., a board-certified medical doctor and a Jikiden Reiki Master Instructor.
— Chiyoko Yamaguchi
Reiki is a form of alternative medicine developed in Japan in 1922 by Mikao Usui. This healing method is unique in its simplicity and effectiveness for a wide range of physical and emotional illnesses. Utilizing the gentle power of touch, Usui Reiki Treatment Method for Improvement of Body and Mind harnesses the life-force energy (commonly known as Ki or Chi) to promote the client's natural self-healing ability.
Intrigued by how Reiki was helping her hospice patients, Dr. Danilychev learned the original Reiki method preserved in Japan by the Jikiden Reiki Institute.
"Jikiden Reiki" means "directly taught Reiki" as it was passed down from teacher to student without any external influences or modifications (Mikao Usui > Dr. Hayashi > Chiyoko Yamaguchi > Tadao Yamaguchi > Dr. Danilychev).
As a board-certified medical doctor with over twenty years of experience in the medical field and nearly twenty years of observational evidence of the effectiveness of Reiki, Dr. Danilychev is a unique Reiki practitioner and teacher.
Using a scientific approach, Dr. Danilychev found Jikiden Reiki to be remarkably powerful and continues to be impressed by how helpful it can be for pain, neuropathy, anxiety, addictions, physical injuries, emotional trauma, and numerous other medical and psychological conditions.
What started as one doctor's openness to a Japanese holistic wellness modality transformed into an amazing healing practice. San Diego Reiki opened its doors in 2014 and has grown quite a bit since then. Currently, there are several Certified Jikiden Reiki practitioners and teachers at San Diego Reiki in addition to Dr. Danilychev. There are now two San Diego Reiki locations in Del Mar and Mission Valley with additional locations opening soon!
Dr. Danilychev shares her gratitude for the knowledge of Jikiden Reiki, “I am so grateful to have found Jikiden Reiki. It has truly changed my life and the lives of so many people. I have seen firsthand the amazing healing that Jikiden Reiki can provide on all levels – physical, emotional, and spiritual. I am excited to be able to share this wonderful healing modality with others and help them achieve the transformation that I have seen in my own life and the lives of others.”
Many people receiving Reiki at San Diego Reiki (the Jikiden Reiki practice of San Diego) are truly amazed by how Reiki makes them feel. Some people report remarkable improvements in pain, others feel more clarity and calm, more relaxed and balanced, and feel better in general.
The mission of San Diego Reiki is to help improve health and well-being in the community and maintain the original authentic Japanese practice of Reiki. The goal is to help Reiki clients with physical and emotional symptoms using the gentle yet effective form of a natural Reiki method, as well as to share Reiki through traditional Japanese Reiki training.
Whether you are interested in experiencing Jikiden Reiki as a client or in studying it, you can learn more and book a FREE discovery call with Dr. Danilychev, MD at www.sdreiki.com. You can also schedule a session with Dr. Danilychev or with one of the Certified Jikiden Reiki practitioners.
