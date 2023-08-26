Submit Release
Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the suspension of DepEd, DBM officials over alleged overpriced laptop deal

August 25, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE SUSPENSION OF DEPED, DBM OFFICIALS OVER ALLEGED OVERPRICED LAPTOP DEAL

The Ombudsman's decision to issue a preventive suspension order against certain officials from the Departments of Education and Budget and Management has essentially confirmed my previous claims of potential violations of government procurement laws. This is due to the observed pattern of repeat orders and contract splitting.

Everyone who is accused of wrongdoing deserves a fair trial. I encourage those involved in the case to cooperate with the investigation to uncover the truth and prove their innocence against the charges.

As we move ahead, it is vital to follow due process and conduct investigations impartially. This will ensure that those responsible for managing public resources are held to the highest standards of transparency and ethical conduct.

It's important to remember that as public servants, we are responsible to the people we serve. We must remain steadfast in our commitment to accountability, transparency, and good governance to fulfill our duty to the Filipino people.

