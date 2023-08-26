PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 25, 2023 'Kayo ang pag-asa at kinabukasan ng bayang ito' -- Bong Go advocates for youth involvement in nation-building during Kolehiyo ng Subic graduation rites Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was invited as guest of honor and commencement speaker during the Kolehiyo ng Subic's graduation rites on Saturday, August 19, in Zambales. The Senator took the opportunity to encourage the graduates to use their education to contribute in nation building while pursuing their dreams for themselves and their families. "In this ever-changing world, success is not merely defined by individual achievements, but by how we contribute to the betterment of society. Use your education as a tool to make a positive impact. Let your actions resonate with the spirit of service and compassion that has been instilled in you," he stressed. Go further encourage the youth to help the government and be involved in activities that can help their community and uplift the lives of the poor. "Alam n'yo kapag nasa gobyerno ka puro sakit ng ulo ang aabutin mo. But what is fulfilling is kung ano po 'yung pagbabagong pwede mong maidadala sa iyong bayan... Isa lang po ang sikreto diyan na natutunan ko po ito kay dating Pangulong Duterte: Mahalin po natin ang ating kapwa Pilipino, hinding-hindi po tayo magkakamali," he shared. While congratulating the graduates, Go noted that their achievements mark the beginning of a more promising journey. He stressed the importance of education as a powerful tool for personal growth and societal progress. "Each of you is a testament to the power of determination. You have shown resilience in the face of adversity, and your success is a reflection of your unwavering dedication. Remember, this is just the beginning. As you step into the next chapter of your lives, continue to carry with you the lessons you've learned here," Go shared. "Remember that success is not a destination but a continuous journey. As you rise strong and celebrate your achievements, remain humble, continue to learn, and give back to your community," he continued. Go then recognized the faculty members who have played a crucial role in shaping the minds and characters of the graduates. He also acknowledged the parents and guardians whose sacrifices have paved the way for their children's success. Meanwhile, Go also shared his priority measures aimed at elevating the country's education sector. "Bilang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, I am committed to advocating for easier access to quality education. Free education was one of the priorities of the past administration which is why former President Duterte prioritized the passage of Republic Act 10931 or the "Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act". This law exempts eligible college students from paying tuition and other school fees," Go explained. Building upon the successes of Republic Act No. 10931, also known as the Universal Access To Quality Tertiary Education Act, Go also earlier introduced SBN 1360 which seeks to further expand the coverage of the tertiary education subsidy, ensuring that more aspiring college students can access financial assistance for their higher education pursuits. Recognizing the pressing need to prioritize mental health in the academic setting, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also filed SBN 1786 which aims to strengthen the mental health services of public Higher Education Instituions (HEIs) by establishing a Mental Health Office in their respective campuses and hiring, deploying, and training of additional HEI-based mental health service personnel. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, also reiterated his commitment to championing the well-being of Filipino athletes. It is for this reason that the senator earlier authored and co-sponsored the law, Republic Act No. 11470, providing for the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac. "Ayaw ko pong masayang ang inumpisahan ni dating Pangulong Duterte na labanan ang iligal na droga at kriminalidad. Kaya iniengganyo ko po ang mga kabataan to get into sports, stay away from drugs," he said. The graduation rites was also attended by other officials including Congressman Jefferson "Jay" Khonghun, Subic Mayor Jonathan John Khonghun and Vice Mayor Lauro Boy Simbol, Castillejos Mayor and Kolehiyo ng Subic founder Jeffrey Khonghun, and Mayor Rolen Paulino, Jr. On the same day, Go personally led a relief effort in Olongapo City for more than a thousand indigents. "Hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya... Yung narinig n'yo po sa telebisyon na 'Mula Aparri hanggang Jolo', ako umabot na ako diyan. Pati Batanes umabot na ako. Dito sa Zambales ilang beses na po akong bumalik rito. Ilang beses na rin po akong bumalik sa Olongapo para makatulong sa mga nangangailangan," he explained. "Kaya kanina bago po ako pumunta rito nagdesisyon po ako na dumaan muna sa Olongapo City at napili namin ni Cong. Jay, Mayor Paulino 'yung 2,000 na mga indigents, 'yung mga mahihirap. Namigay po kami ng tulong kanina sa Olongapo City," he added. Through Resolution No. 205 dated August 8, 2022, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Zambales pronounced Go as its adopted son, noting that the senator has "embodied the spirit of good governance and public service" by exerting great efforts to help the whole province. To ensure the progress of Olongapo city, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the road rehabilitation along Elicano Street East Bajac-Bajac and the improvement of drainage canals in Barangay Barretto.