Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the imposition of new departure rules for Filipino international travelers

PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release
August 25, 2023

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the imposition of new departure rules for Filipino international travelers

As the author and sponsor of the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act at nag-expose sa mga scam hubs sa loob at labas ng Pilipinas, I believe it is absolutely imperative that we do more against human trafficking. I am aware of the magnitude of this serious global problem.

Ngunit hinihingi ko din sa ating Bureau of Immigration (BI) na huwag naman maging bully sa ating mga Pinoy na turista. Bigyan natin ng pagkakataon ang ating mga kababayan na maka-relax o makabisita sa kanilang pamilya ng walang malaking abala.

Sana ay kung gaano kahigpit ang BI sa mga palabas ng Pilipinas ay ganoon din ito kahigpit sa mga papasok sa bansa. Filipinos traveling out of the country should not be treated as second-class citizens within our own airports.

