Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,869 in the last 365 days.

Greater potential in cooperation and investment for Red River Delta: conference

VIETNAM, August 26 -  

HẠ LONG — Trade, greater collaboration, investment and tourism were the themes of a conference organised by the Hà Nội City Centre for Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion and the Quảng Ninh Province Investment and Promotion Board on Thursday in the northern city of Hạ Long.

Businesses and governmental agencies discussed ways to improve economic and tourism links among several Red River Delta localities, their strengths, potentials, investment environment and business opportunities. The event aimed to connect and introduce cooperation opportunities among businesses and investors, as well as to promote investment, trade, and tourism in the region.

A key topic was the development of the One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods and products and how to promote and connect them to tourism; how to further enhance business and trade relations between Việt Nam and the United States, and strategies to strengthen connections and trade between businesses in the capital city and Quảng Ninh.

To conclude the event, delegations from Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh and several other localities signed a memorandum of cooperation, aimed at expanding collaboration and promotion among businesses, organisations and international corporations.

An exhibition was also held, featuring investment opportunities and information; highlights of socio-economic development; new tourism products and destinations, unique OCOP products and their potential for export in the region.

Around 150 delegates took part in the event, including leaders from various departments and bureaus of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Science and Technology, representatives from associations and businesses from Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh, among others, along with international corporations and organisations. — VNS

You just read:

Greater potential in cooperation and investment for Red River Delta: conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more