Greater potential in cooperation and investment for Red River Delta: conference

VIETNAM, August 26 -

HẠ LONG — Trade, greater collaboration, investment and tourism were the themes of a conference organised by the Hà Nội City Centre for Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion and the Quảng Ninh Province Investment and Promotion Board on Thursday in the northern city of Hạ Long.

Businesses and governmental agencies discussed ways to improve economic and tourism links among several Red River Delta localities, their strengths, potentials, investment environment and business opportunities. The event aimed to connect and introduce cooperation opportunities among businesses and investors, as well as to promote investment, trade, and tourism in the region.

A key topic was the development of the One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods and products and how to promote and connect them to tourism; how to further enhance business and trade relations between Việt Nam and the United States, and strategies to strengthen connections and trade between businesses in the capital city and Quảng Ninh.

To conclude the event, delegations from Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh and several other localities signed a memorandum of cooperation, aimed at expanding collaboration and promotion among businesses, organisations and international corporations.

An exhibition was also held, featuring investment opportunities and information; highlights of socio-economic development; new tourism products and destinations, unique OCOP products and their potential for export in the region.

Around 150 delegates took part in the event, including leaders from various departments and bureaus of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Science and Technology, representatives from associations and businesses from Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh, among others, along with international corporations and organisations. — VNS