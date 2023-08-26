Samsung Vietnam supports 12 businesses to develop smart factories

VIETNAM, August 26 -

HÀ NỘI Samsung Vietnam, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and localities, held the closing ceremony of the "Smart Factory Development Cooperation Project", phase 1/2023 at 12 participating enterprises in the North to summarise and evaluate the performance of the project.

After nearly three months of implementation (from June 7 to August 23, 2023), the first Smart Factory Development Cooperation Project has achieved many impressive results. Vietnamese consultants, together with Korean Samsung consultants, directly survey, evaluate and consult businesses.

The project also supported the development of smart factory models for 12 enterprises, including five from Bắc Ninh, one from Vĩnh Phúc, two from Hà Nội, three from Hưng Yên and one from Hà Nam, and achieved many positive results.

Kweon Hyeogchel, a consultant from Samsung Korea, said: “I clearly felt the strong spirit of business leaders during project implementation towards the goal of developing the Smart Factory model, further improving its own competitiveness in the context of intense competition and current economic difficulties.”

Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam said: “I am really delighted and proud to be able to visit the site and witness with my own eyes the spectacular change of businesses as a result of their participation in the Smart Factory Development Cooperation Project. Every nook and cranny of the factory appears to be taken care of by experts.”

“Furthermore, I believe that when businesses are determined to realise the smart factory model, the Vietnamese Government could ease the burden on these enterprises by applying policies that support cost subsidies or tax breaks,” he added.

Phạm Tuấn Anh, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry said: "The enterprises participating in the project have promoted their strengths, applied creativity effectively, actively and proactively in the implementation of tasks and support solutions from experts, and have achieved important and positive results.”

Thăng Long Packaging Production and Import-Export Joint Stock Company is one of the enterprises participating in this project. Nguyễn Minh Ngọc, General Director of the company said: "Previously, we managed data entirely by manual methods. This project helped us digitise and manage the data on the software and the system.”

The project "Support for the development of smart factories" phase 2/2023 will be implemented in the southern region from September 2023, and will also advise 12 businesses. VNS