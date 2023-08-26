Submit Release
I-79 South reduced to one lane near Pleasant Valley and Millersville Road beginning Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

Interstate 79 South will be reduced to one lane just north of the Pleasant Valley/Millersville Road exit, (Exit 135) beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, to allow for construction of an interstate crossover near the Millersville Bridge. Work is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
 
The project is part of a project to widen I-79 to six lanes between South Fairmont and Pleasant Valley.
 
Crews will construct a new roadway in the median to carry southbound traffic to allow for the next phase of construction on the Millersville Bridge. Construction of the crossover will occur one lane at a time with traffic moving onto each lane as it is completed.
 
Once complete, the crossover will accommodate two lanes of traffic. Traffic directed onto the crossover will be returned to the current alignment just south of the Millersville exit area.​​

