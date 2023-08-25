Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,881 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Lachin district

AZERBAIJAN, August 25 - 25 August 2023, 16:25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Lachin district.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of “Mishni” and “Alkhasli” small hydroelectric power stations owned by Azerenergy OJSC.

The head of state and the First Lady examined the progress of construction of the Lachin International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the ongoing works carried out in the 38-76 kilometer section of the Kalbajar-Lachin highway.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for a hotel complex to be built near the city of Lachin, and the inauguration of a furniture factory in the industrial zone of the Lachin district, got acquainted with the activities of the prefabricated modular house production facility and the small cattle pen, attended the opening of a shooting pavilion of “Hojazfilm” creative studio, the Lachin district secondary school No.2 after major overhaul and the “Hakari Fish Farm”.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Lachin district

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more