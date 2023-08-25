Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Kalbajar district “Soyugbulag” small hydroelectric power station was inaugurated in Kalbajar

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have made a trip to the Kalbajar district.

The head of state and the First Lady attended the inauguration of the 5.3 MW “Soyugbulag” small hydroelectric power station owned by the Azerenerji OJSC.

President of Azerenerji OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the head of state and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the work done in the station.

The “Soyugbulag” small hydroelectric power station, which is located on the Tartar river, has been totally renovated.

The head of state launched the “Soyugbulag” small hydroelectric power station.

A SCADA control system was installed at the station. The station has the 15.5 million kWh capacity per year.