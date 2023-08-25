Foundation stone for village of Zar was laid in Kalbajar district

A foundation stone of the village of Zar in the Kalbajar district has been laid.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the ceremony.

Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPS Rovshan Rzayev briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the works to be done in the village

A total of 855 families are planned to be settled in the village of Zar. The first phase will see the construction of one-storey houses for relocation of 547 families. There will be 131 two-apartment, 289 three-apartment, 92 four-apartment and 35 five-apartment houses. The village will have a 528-seat school and 100-seat kindergarten.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the village of Zar.

Large-scale redevelopment and landscaping works will be carried out in the village with the “green energy” used to light houses and streets.