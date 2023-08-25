Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev examined construction progress of Lachin International Airport

AZERBAIJAN, August 25 - 25 August 2023, 20:28

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the progress of construction of the Lachin International Airport.

Director General of AzVirt LLC Kamil Aliyev informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work carried out at the airport.

The foundation stone for the Lachin International Airport was laid in 2021, and the construction is scheduled for completion in 2025. The runway of the Airport will be 3,000 meters in length and 60 meters in width. The airport, which is being built near the village of Gorchu at an altitude of 1,800 meters above sea level, will be one of the highest airports in the post-Soviet space.

Designed in accordance with international standards, the airport terminal, which occupies an area of 5,000 square meters, will be able to serve 200 passengers per hour.

