New Schedule of FEMA Community Outreach at Local Stores in Guam

In an ongoing effort to support Guam residents on their recovery journey, FEMA Mitigation specialists are dedicated to offering advice and free tips on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms at some local stores. Beginning Aug. 26, the Mitigation specialists will follow a new schedule, with a day off on Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day. Together with the Mitigation specialists, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance staff will also be on-site to check registration status and assist with application appeals.

On the following dates, four teams of FEMA experts in Mitigation and Disaster Survivor Assistance will be available at the following locations:

Premier Outlets (Tamuning) Micronesia Mall (Dededo) Cost U Less (Tamuning) Cost U Less (Dededo) 199 Chalan San Antonio Road, Tamuning, GU 96913 1088 Marine Corps Drive, Dededo, GU 96929 265 Chalan San Antonio Road, Tamuning, GU 96911 615 Harmon Loop Road, Dededo, GU 96929 Friday, Aug. 25 through Friday, Sept. 15 Friday, Aug. 25 through Wednesday, Sept. 6. Friday, Aug. 25 through Friday, Sept. 15. Friday, Aug. 25

through Friday, Sept. 15. Monday -Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday, off Sunday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, off Monday -Saturday, 8:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, off Monday -Saturday, 8:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, off

Each location will have an Assistive Listening Device for customers who may have hearing difficulty.

If you need to update information for your application, or check the application status, please visit disasterassistance.gov , use the FEMA mobile app , or call 800-621-3362. The helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at no cost for Guam residents.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website.

Follow FEMA at Twitter and Facebook.

###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).