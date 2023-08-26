Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,869 in the last 365 days.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for Colorado

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Colorado to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes from June 8-23, 2023. 

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes in Cheyenne, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Kit Carson, and Lincoln counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Jon K. Huss has been appointed Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments. 

You just read:

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for Colorado

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more