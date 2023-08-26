President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for Colorado

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Colorado to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes from June 8-23, 2023.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes in Cheyenne, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Kit Carson, and Lincoln counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Jon K. Huss has been appointed Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.