Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in the 1100 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:26 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. Two of the suspect brandished handguns while a third suspect acted as a lookout. The suspects took the victim’s property, then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Two of the suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.