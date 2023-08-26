Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) of an Establishment Offense: 4200 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in a Robbery (Force and Violence) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:21 am, the suspects approached an employee at the drive through window at the listed location. Once at the drive through, one of the suspects assaulted an employee. The suspect then took the cash register and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/eCUJGdbaNNg

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

