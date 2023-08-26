Submit Release
Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 14, 2023, in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:04 pm, two suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle while the suspect vehicle also fled the scene.

 

One of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

