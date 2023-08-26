CBP officers seize over $910K in cocaine at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized cocaine that totaled over $910,000 in street value.

“CBP is proud of the work our frontline officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This cocaine seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders.”

Packages containing nearly 69 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2010 International truck hauling a trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of natural supplements for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 68.87 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer.

The narcotics had a street value of $919,580.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

