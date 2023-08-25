Submit Release
SB401 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-08-25

WISCONSIN, August 25 - An Act to create 36.41, 38.35, 39.295 and 252.23 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting institutions of higher education from conducting gain of function research on potentially pandemic pathogens, requiring reporting of the intention to conduct research on potentially pandemic pathogens, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: S - Health

8/25/2023 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Health  

