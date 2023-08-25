Supervising Police Commissioner attends gifting ceremony of Tinahulu Police Station

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Supervising Commissioner Mr Ian Vaevaso has attended and witnessed the gifting ceremony of Tinahulu Police Station in Central Guadalcanal on 22 August 2023.

The completion and success of the Tinahulu Police Station is made possible through collaboration between the Gold Ridge Mining Limited (GRML) and the Landowners.

Supervising Commissioner Mr Ian Vaevaso in his remarks says, “This is a very important occasion for all of us today, we appreciate and acknowledge GRML for the initiative in refurbishing the Tinahulu Police Post and equipping the station with mobility and other important equipment.”

“This initiative will support the RSIPF strategic objective to reach far and wide to all communities, bringing forth policing services to the heart of our communities and people”, says Mr Vaevaso.

Mr Ian Vaevaso says, “RSIPF will make joint efforts with GRML, the Provincial Government and the community to actively promote long-term cooperation and bring peace and security to our people and investors. We are looking forward to working with you all to create that space.”

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province, Chief Superintendent Rodney Kuma in his remarks states that his office will allocate officers to man the Police Station as soon as possible.

