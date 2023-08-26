Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:05 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended shortly after by responding officers.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, 26-year-old Kory Gibson, of Waldorf, MD was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

