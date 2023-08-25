Joint meeting of the round table of the National Working Group on the implementation of the sustainable development goals in Turkmenistan

25/08/2023

On August 25, 2023, a joint round table meeting of the National Working Group on the implementation of sustainable development goals in Turkmenistan was held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by the heads and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, representatives of relevant ministries and departments of the country, as well as heads and representatives of the UN structural units in Ashgabat.

Opening the meeting, the Minister of finance and economy of Turkmenistan S.Joraev noted the high dynamics of the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN, which is developing on a systematic basis.

Then, the Voluntary National Review Report was presented and the results of the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the ECOSOC High-Level Political Forum in July 2023 were discussed.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova noted in her speech that the youth of Turkmenistan is actively involved in the domestic and foreign policy of the state. The participation of two young SDG Ambassadors in the work of the Political Forum, in turn, confirms the support for the voice of the Turkmen youth both at the national and international levels.

It was also noted that Turkmenistan held a side event within the framework of the Forum on the topic “Sustainable Urban Transport: Preparations for the High-Level Meeting of the UN General Assembly on Sustainable Transport and the model of the city of Arkadag for the implementation of SDG 11”.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan D.Shlapachenko informed those present about the upcoming SDG Summit in September this year and informed about the preparation of national commitments, as well as additional tools for developing these commitments of Turkmenistan to the SDG Summit.

During the meeting, the participants of the round table also heard the information of the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics G.Annaniyazova on the progress in putting the national SDG database into operation.