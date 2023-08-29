New Art Magazine Offers Monthly International Art Competitions
Art and Color 365 publishes feature stories about the winning artists, and runs exhibits of its competitions in its magazine and on its website.
Our magazine was founded to support artists. By featuring their artwork in our magazine and promoting their work on social media, they reach a wider audience for their art to be seen and purchased.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Art and Color 365, a new art magazine, announces monthly art competitions for artists worldwide. The magazine publishes feature stories about the top three winning artists of each competition, and exhibits the winners’ work, along with entries awarded Special Merit, Artistic Recognition, and Honorable Mention, in the magazine and on its website, www.artandcolor365.com.
— Virginia Bayes
The magazine’s current competitions are Drawings and Abstracts/Semi-Abstracts, both with a September 10 deadline for entries. Artists may also enter Art and Color 365’s Oils art competition and Figures/People competition beginning September 12, 2023. The deadline for entries for these competitions will be October 29.
Virginia Bayes, Art and Color 365 magazine’s editor in chief explains why the publication runs monthly competitions: “Our magazine, first and foremost, was founded to support artists. By featuring their artwork in our magazine and website and promoting their work on our social media, they reach a wider audience for their art to be seen and purchased."
Art and Color 365 is published bi-monthly and is available in digital and print formats. In addition to artists from its competitions, the magazine features the work of other artists, and artisans who make artistic products. To date, the magazine has featured artisan sculptors, fire pit makers, hand-crafted jewelry designers, area rugs, handbags, and shoes, that all showcase artistic expression.
For more information about Art and Color 365 and its art competitions visit www.artandcolor365.com or @artandcolor365 on Instagram.
Virginia Bayes
Art and Color 365
news@artandcolor365.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram