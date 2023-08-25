Attorney General Bonta Announces Charges Against Four Suspects Accused in Southern California ‘Smash-and-Grab’ Robberies

Suspects were allegedly part of an organized retail theft ring that broke into and stole merchandise from high-end retail stores in Los Angeles and Riverside counties

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced arrests and charges against four people allegedly involved in “smash-and-grab” robberies carried out at high-end retail stores in Los Angeles and Riverside counties earlier this month. The suspects are accused of being members of an organized retail theft ring that planned the attacks and burglaries at a Burberry, a Nordstrom, and a Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) store between August 1 and August 12. Their crime spree resulted in more than $750,000 in losses to the stores. Today, the California Department of Justice (DOJ) filed multiple felony charges, including grand theft and second-degree robbery, against the suspects.

"Organized retail theft harms businesses, retailers, and consumers – and puts the public at risk," said Attorney General Bonta. "I want to thank our local law enforcement partners for their work in apprehending the suspects in this case. The California Department of Justice and its partners will continue fighting to keep our communities, businesses, and consumers safe from retail theft and other crimes."

The suspects in this case are alleged to have taken part in a coordinated series of crimes that involved breaking into stores across Southern California, destroying property and stealing merchandise. The alleged crimes included:

A burglary and theft of $97,000 of merchandise at a Burberry outlet store in Riverside County on August 1, involving two of the suspects;

A robbery of approximately $300,000 of merchandise at a YSL store at the Americana Mall in Glendale, Los Angeles County, on August 8, involving two of the suspects; and

A robbery of approximately $356,000 of merchandise at a Nordstrom store in Topanga Mall in Los Angeles on August 12, involving three of the suspects.

Two of the suspects are also accused of carrying out a carjacking on August 7.

The suspects were arraigned at the Los Angeles County Superior Court today and are facing charges of organized retail theft, second-degree burglary, grand theft, vandalism, carjacking, second-degree robbery, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section (SPS) is prosecuting the case. The arrests in this case were carried out by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, and the Glendale Police Department.

It is important to note that criminal charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

California and states across the country have seen a pattern of organized retail crime. According to a 2020 national survey, U.S. retailers lose approximately $700,000 per every $1 billion in sales to organized retail crime. Attorney General has made this issue a top priority and asks the public to submit complaints and tips at oag.ca.gov/retail-theft.

A copy of the criminal complaint in today's case is available here.