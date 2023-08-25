S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control RFR Committee to Meet August 29, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Aug. 25, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 12 p.m. at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia. The agenda is available here.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream here.

