Johnson Fistel Announces a Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN)

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) a securities class action lawsuit has been filed. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities within the class period. Investors who acquired securities during the class period, February 23, 2023 and August 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) are encouraged to review the following information.



If you would like more information and want to join the class action please click or copy and paste the following link:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/origin-materials

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Complaint Allegations: Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that: (1) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (2) demand for PX had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (3) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; (4) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until October 24, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information, visit their website http://www.johnsonfistel.com.