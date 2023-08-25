Visit the Illinois Liquor Control Commission at the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair!

ILLINOIS, August 25 - The ILCC's Table Will Have Educational Materials, Games, and Giveaways





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) will be at the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair in the Lieutenant Governor's tent spreading awareness about alcohol safety and responsible drinking. After an exciting 10 days at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, the ILCC looks forward to interacting with downstate fairgoers at the Du Quoin State Fair





Started in 1923, the Du Quoin State Fair served as a private sector-supported showcase of Southern Illinois' agricultural community. With the Hambletonian harness races moving to New Jersey in 1980, the Du Quoin State Fair faced economic hardships until the State of Illinois acquired the grounds and ensured its continuation to this day.





"The Du Quoin State Fair is another great opportunity for us to connect with the Illinois community. One of our main missions at the ILCC is to protect Illinois consumers from the dangers of overconsumption and unregulated manufacturing and distribution, both of which pose serious health and societal risks." said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner.





The ILCC's table will have educational materials, giveaways, contests, and activities designed to educate fairgoers about the dangers of drunk driving. ILCC employees will be at the table to talk with fairgoers and answer questions.

For the most up-to-date information, follow the Illinois Liquor Control Commission on social media: ILCC Social Media Links.





About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.



