Learn and Play Montessori Announces Inauguration of New Dublin CA Preschool at the Forefront of Montessori & STEM

We are profoundly gratified to have seamlessly unveiled our facility to the discerning community of Dublin, California.”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a top-rated provider of early childhood education at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/, is proud to announce the successful grand opening of their Dublin Ranch preschool, thus providing a new, best-in-class preschool, childcare, and daycare program in Dublin, California, complementing their first school. The new "Dublin Ranch" school is now fully operational and flourishing with a dedicated cohort of students, accompanied by their equally zealous parents, who have embarked on this distinguished educational expedition since early August.
For a comprehensive understanding of the offerings at the Dublin Ranch campus, one may refer to the following link: https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/dublin-ranch/ . Catering to a wide spectrum of educational needs, the school provides age-appropriate programs for children as young as 18 months and extends its after-school programs to accommodate children up to the age of 9. This initiative is particularly beneficial for families residing in Dublin, San Ramon, Danville, and adjacent cities. The new school complements that existing Dublin/San Ramon school at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/dublin-san-ramon/.
INNOVATIVE LEARNING THAT IS AGE-APPROPRIATE
At the heart of the educational paradigm offered by Learn and Play Montessori Dublin Ranch is the integration of Montessori methodologies with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) principles. This combination guarantees a rigorous academic foundation, emphasizing creativity, critical analysis, and intricate problem-solving skills, aptly adjusted for various age brackets.
Ms. Kiran Grewal, Co-founder of Learn and Play Montessori Schools, explained, "We are profoundly gratified to parents, team members, and children as we have added to our existing school program in Dublin, California, with our second Dublin school. Our ethos is deeply rooted in bestowing upon the children an unparalleled pedagogical experience, enabling them to unfurl their intrinsic potential. By intertwining the Montessori approach with STEM education, we are committed to sculpting not merely learners but visionaries and pioneers apt for the demands of the 21st century!"
A BEST-IN-CLASS INFRASTRUCTURE
The infrastructure of the school exemplifies meticulous planning geared towards nurturing intellectual growth for children ages 18 months to 9 years (preschool, daycare (childcare), kindergarten and after school programs in Dublin, California). From state-of-the-art, child-focused amenities fostering innate curiosity to age-specific materials advocating experiential learning, every facet has been considered. The spacious classrooms are structured to promote both individual academic pursuits and collaborative educational endeavors.
Parents who wish to learn more about the Learn and Play Montessori Dublin Ranch school are cordially invited to schedule a tour. A tour is a golden opportunity to engage with distinguished faculty, peruse the avant-garde facilities, and gain in-depth insights into the age-appropriate Montessori and STEM curriculum.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI SCHOOLS
Learn And Play Montessori https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn and Play Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
