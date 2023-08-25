Can’t Miss Labor Day Weekend 2023 Activities in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, August 17, 2023 – We normally hate long goodbyes in Philadelphia — but when it comes to summer, we make an exception.

The City of Brotherly Love celebrates Labor Day — a.k.a the unofficial end of summer — with a loooong weekend of awesome things to do, can’t-miss events and only-in-Philly experiences.

Those in the mood for music have plenty of options. At The Dell Music Center, radio personality Patty Jackson hosts her annual Party in the Park with performances from The Whispers, Heatwave and Zapp before Lady B’s Basement Party welcomes throwback acts like MC Lyte, Stetsasonic and C.L. Smooth.

Also on stage in the region this Labor Day weekend: Aerosmith at the Wells Fargo Center, The Lion King at the Academy of Music and Bridges of Madison County at the Bucks County Playhouse.

And, be sure to add a dinner to that show. Grab a meal at one of nearly 40 James Beard Foundation-recognized restaurants in the city, snack on iconic Philly staples (you know the ones), or elevate your tastes at one of Philadelphia’s many rooftop bars and restaurants.

Below, find some of the top things to do in Philadelphia for Labor Day weekend 2023.

Labor Day Weekend Happenings

Big things are happening in Philly during Labor Day weekend…

Aerosmith with Special Guest The Black Crowes

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

Saturday, September 2, 2023 | 7 p.m.

Summer in Philly marks the beginning of the end for rock legends Aerosmith. This is your very last chance to dream on with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and the rest of one of the most notable American rock bands of all time, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers kick off their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour right here in Philadelphia. Don’t miss out on singing along with classics like Walk This Way, Crazy, Sweet Emotion and Cryin’ one final time before the group calls it a career after more than half of a century together. Nineties blues-rock darlings The Black Crowes open.

Platinum Production Presents: Patty’s Party in the Park

The Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

Saturday, September 2, 2023 | 7 p.m.

Legendary WDAS radio host Patty Jackson returns to The Dell for another edition of her late-summer concert extravaganza, Patty’s Party in the Park. This year’s smooth-singing lineup includes soul icons The Whispers, disco-funk rockers Heatwave, talk-box pioneers Zapp and more.

PECO Multicultural Series: Brazilian Day Philadelphia

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Sunday, September 3, 2023 | 1-7 p.m.

PECO’s summerlong Multicultural Series continues with another huge cultural celebration along the Delaware River waterfront on Labor Day weekend. Free and open to the public, Brazilian Day Philadelphia features a day of Brazilian culture, including traditional music, dancing and mouth-watering delicacies like the African-influenced Acarajé — a dish from northern Brazil made with black-eyed peas, spicy pastes and shrimp.

Lady B’s Basement Party

The Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

Sunday, September 3, 2023 | 7 p.m.

Philly icon Lady B — one of the earliest women to break through in the rap scene — hosts an evening of throwback hip-hop in North Philly. Taking the stage: fellow female rap pioneer MC Lyte, The Roots-predecessors Stetsasonic, ’90s hitmaker C.L. Smooth and more.

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

Subaru Park, 2501 Seaport Drive, Chester

Sunday, September 3, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Doop! Vying for playoff positioning after a summer surge in the standings, the Union host the Eastern Conference rival New York Red Bulls in front of an electric crowd in Chester.

Parks on Tap at Penn Treaty Park

Penn Treaty Park, 1301 N. Beach Street

August 30 – September 4, 2023

Philly’s roving beer garden brings brews and bites to parks and green spaces in neighborhoods in nearly every corner of the city this year. During Labor Day weekend, traveling taps set up shop at Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown. Enjoy draft beers from Mainstay Independent Brewing, cocktails, and finger foods and sandwiches. The taps flow from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Once Upon a Nation Storytelling Benches

Various locations, including Franklin Court and Independence Visitor Center

September 1-4, 2023

Grab a seat to history! Award-winning storytellers offer secrets about the history of Philadelphia and our nation through three-to-five minute stories told at special benches near several historic sites in Old City. Uniformed storytellers are on hand from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday this holiday weekend. The free Once Upon A Nation Storytelling Benches can be found at the following locations:

Independence Visitor Center

Independence Square, behind Independence Hall

Signer’s Garden

Franklin Court

Betsy Ross House

Franklin Square

Labor Day Weekend at the Museum

Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street

September 2-4, 2023

Special end-of-summer programming at the Museum of the American Revolution includes a discovery cart where visitors can handle replica objects like the ones used by Black soldiers during the Revolutionary War and a crafting station where kiddos can create their own Rhode Island Regiment cap — the distinctive hats worn by the Black and Native American troops of the Rhode Island Regiment who famously marched through Philadelphia on their way to Yorktown in 1871. Bonus: Kids 12 and under are admitted free all weekend long.

150th Labor Day Volksfest

Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road

September 2-4, 2023

Philly’s oldest German-American club celebrates its 150th anniversary during this three-day German festival in Northeast Philadelphia. The event is full of traditional German food, music, entertainment and — of course — beer! Visitors can buy one-, two- or three-day passes at the gate. Prost!

Last Chance

The clock is ticking on these events in Greater Philadelphia. Experience them all this Labor Day weekend before they are gone…

Paddle Penn’s Landing

Penn’s Landing, 101 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Through Monday, September 4, 2023

Every year, Paddle Penn’s Landing makes a splash with boat rentals and aquatic fun for the whole family. New this year: On select Saturdays in June and July, Paddle Penn’s Landing stays open late and boats glow bright for nighttime Starlit Paddles. If you’re not floating on the Delaware in an animal-themed paddle boat, what are you doing?

The Bridges of Madison County at the Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main Street, New Hope

August 11 – September 10, 2023

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score, this stage adaptation of Robert James Waller’s best-selling romance novel follows a four-day affair between an Italian woman living far from home in 1965 Iowa and a traveling photographer from National Geographic.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Through Sunday, September 24, 2023

When the sun and the shades come out, it’s time for Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. The annual Penn’s Landing extravaganza boasts boardwalk games, carnival rides, mini-golf, an arcade, the city’s largest outdoor roller skating rink and much, much more. The fest has plenty of food and drink options on deck, including faves like the funnel cake at Skelly’s, the creative cocktails at The Lodge Bar or the Crabfries at Chickie’s & Pete’s. General admission is free. (Everything else is pay as you go.)

Spruce Street Harbor Park

Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Enthusiasts of riverside chilling enjoy hammocks, patio and arcade games, musical performances and tasty treats from local purveyors while strolling the boardwalk at this warm-weather attraction. Spruce Street Harbor Park is the perfect escape for visitors looking to relax and locals hoping to unwind.

Ongoing Highlights

The best of Greater Philadelphia — this Labor Day and beyond…

Seasonal Bars & Restaurants

Various locations open now including Bok Bar, 800 Mifflin Street

Summer in Philly means good times with good friends, preferably with a breeze at your back and a cold drink in your hand. Many of Philly’s most popular outdoor venues are open through Labor Day weekend, including waterfront destinations like Morgan’s Pier and Liberty Point, lush beer gardens like Independence Beer Garden in the Historic District, Uptown Beer Garden in Center City, PHS Pop Up Gardens on South Street and in Manayunk, and the ever-popular rooftop Bok Bar in South Philly. Cheers!

Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad Street; The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch Street

Through Sunday, October 8, 2023

“Is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy?” Nearly two dozen artists interpret that question in new artworks that appear in this collaborative exhibition at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and the African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP). This landmark exhibit invites visitors to consider complex issues from multiple viewpoints.

Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia at the Museum of the American Revolution

Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street

Through Sunday, November 26, 2023

This new exhibition charts the life of James Forten, a free man of African descent who fought in the war for American independence in 1781, then returned to Philadelphia to become a successful businessman, philanthropist and stalwart abolitionist. Chronicle Forten’s life and follow his family’s 100-year story from the American Revolution through the lead up to the Civil War and women’s suffrage movement.

Philly Experiences

Always-on ideas to make the most of the holiday weekend…

Catch Live Music at New & Iconic Philly Venues

Please don’t stop the music! Looking for some live jams in the city this Labor Day weekend? You’ve got plenty of options. Vinyl is a hip new spot in Center City that is perfect for the Venn diagram of folks who love cocktails and live music (so pretty much all of us). In the mood for a little jazz? That’s always on the weekend menu at iconic spots like Time and Chris’ Jazz Cafe. Or hit a free, Friday night dance party with Mexican house band Guachinangos at World Cafe Live.

Beat the heat while exploring Philly’s top attractions

It’s still summer, and things can get a little steamy in Philadelphia. Beat the heat by heading indoors to one of Philly’s must-see museums and attractions. Discover one of the largest public collections of Auguste Rodin’s works outside of Paris at the Rodin Museum, explore a towering castle brimming with pre-industrial tools at the Mercer Museum in nearby Doylestown, or connect with nature at The Academy of Natural Sciences — America’s oldest natural history museum.

Eat at a James Beard Foundation-honored restaurant (or two!)

Philadelphia loves its food. (And we’re not just talking about cheesesteaks and pretzels.) The city is home to dozens of award-winning chefs and must-visit restaurants, ranging from no-frills to fancy AF. Looking for the crème de la crème? Eat at one of nearly 40 James Beard Foundation-honored restaurants in the city, including iconic spots like Vedge and Zahav, and 2023 James Beard-award winners Kalaya, Friday Saturday Sunday, or High Street Hospitality’s Fork and a.kitchen + bar.

Get a taste of Philly’s iconic eats

Of course, a visit to Philly isn’t complete without a taste of the city’s iconic eats: Yep, this time we are talking cheesesteaks, pretzels and water ice. Snap a pic (the camera always eats first), then enjoy one of Philly’s classic savory, salty and sweet treats.

Save some dough with free things to do in Philadelphia

Let’s face it: We’re all looking to save a few bucks these days. Luckily, many of the best things to do in Philly are completely free! Take a day (or two) to enjoy some of the top free things to do in Philly. The city’s list of fee-free fun includes quintessential historic attractions (like the Liberty Bell Center and other attractions in Independence National Historical Park); outdoor hangs (like Spruce Street Harbor Park and Franklin Square); iconic public art (the Rocky Statue and LOVE sculpture) and much more.

Hit one of Philly’s two riverfront trails

One city, two beautiful riverfronts. Center City Philly is tucked between two major waterways: the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers. In recent years, the city has invested in protected trails — perfect for walking, jogging or biking — along both winding waterways. Pack your sneaks and get active with our dueling guides to things to do along the Schuylkill River Trail and the Delaware River Trail.

Elevate your tastes at Philly’s rooftop bars and restaurants

Looking for great food, good brews and a view? Take date night (or a friendly hang) to new heights at one of Philly’s many rooftop bars and restaurants. Enjoy sweeping views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at the swanky Assembly Rooftop Lounge, hit the riverfront rooftop at Liberty Point, or keep it more low-key at a solid neighborhood spot like Standard Tap in Northern Liberties.

Discover a Philly hidden gem

The best travel moments are often the ones you least expect. Ready to get off the beaten path and discover something new? Our guide to Philly’s hidden gems uncovers 20 places you (probably) didn’t know about — from the historic Fort Mifflin just outside of Philadelphia International Airport and to the 150-year-old Masonic Temple in the shadow of City Hall.

Stay Over

Make the most of the long weekend with a hotel stay…

Make it a three-for with the Visit Philly 3-Day Stay Hotel Package

Available at 12 participating hotels including the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia, 117 S. 17th Street

Three-day weekend, three-day stay: It just makes sense. Enjoy a third helping of Philly goodness with the satisfyingly simple Visit Philly 3-Day Stay hotel package. The deal is straightforward: Buy two nights and get a third free (yes, free) at 12 participating hotels.

Score savings with the Visit Philly Overnight Package

Available at 35 participating hotels including The Notary Hotel, Philadelphia, Autograph Collection, 21 N. Juniper Street

Deal alert: Book the Visit Philly Overnight Package and get free hotel parking plus very-cool choose-your-own-adventure perks, which include:

two tickets to The Franklin Institute,

two tickets to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum, or

two tickets to the National Constitution Center and the Museum of the American Revolution.

Take a splash in a hotel pool

Various locations including Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square, 1800 Market Street

Booking a stay over the long weekend? There’s nothing better after a summer day of exploring the city than cooling off in a pool — preferably one with a view. Before you book your stay, check out our complete guide to hotel pools in Philadelphia.

Unlock a hotel secret

Various locations including The Rooms at Fitler Club, 24 S. 24th Street

Feeling a bit mysterious? Spring for a stay with a secret. From amenities that go above-and-beyond to hidden and unexpected extras only the most experienced travelers know to ask for, these 15 secret experiences at Philly hotels are a great way to spice up a long holiday weekend.