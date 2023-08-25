When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 25, 2023 FDA Publish Date: August 25, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk allergen Company Name: Texas Tamale Co. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Texas Tamale Co. located in Houston, Texas, is instituting a recall for one lot of Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen. Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Tamales were mistakenly packaged in Black Bean Tamale Bags. Individuals with an allergy or heightened sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The 1,632 units of lot number 17023 Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales, subject to this recall, were exclusively distributed to Trader Joe's stores within the following states: Alabama (AL), Arkansas (AR), Colorado (CO), Kansas (KS), Louisiana (LA), New Mexico (NM), Oklahoma (OK), Tennessee (TN), and Texas (TX). These tamales are securely vacuum sealed within a cloth bag, clearly labeled as Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales. The implicated lot bears the number 17023 and is marked with a "best before" date of 06/19/2025, printed on the vacuum sealed packing inside the cloth bag. Any affected product will be filled with white cheese and hatch green chiles instead of black beans.

To date, no instances of illness have been reported. However, potentially affected products have been promptly withdrawn from sale.

The decision to recall these products was prompted by a consumer complaint that the items containing milk allergens were disseminated in packaging that failed to disclose the presence of milk. Subsequent investigative efforts have identified a temporary lapse within our packaging processes as the source of this issue.

We strongly encourage consumers who have purchased Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales from Lot#17023 to return the product to the point of purchase at their earliest convenience to receive a full refund. Should you require further information, have concerns, or need assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at:

1-800-T-TAMALE. Monday - Friday 9:00am-5:00 pm (CST)

We deeply regret any inconvenience or apprehension this incident may have caused. Ensuring the safety and satisfaction of our customers remains our paramount priority, and we extend our gratitude for your ongoing trust in our products.