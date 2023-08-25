Sworn Training Unit earns Commissioner’s Award In annual awards ceremony in Tallahassee



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) this week honored the agency’s Sworn Training Unit (STU), which is comprised of members from throughout the state.



Regularly tasked with providing training for sworn officers from local agencies and departments, the STU earned the Commissioner’s Award for relief work in the aftermath of last year’s Hurricane Ian.



Following the devastation left by the storm, the STU members responded with urgency to FDLE’s Fort Myers Regional Operations Center (FMROC) with tools, tarps and equipment to begin repairing department members’ homes that had sustained significant wind, rain and tree damage.



The initial response was to fix six residences, but it soon became apparent that dozens of homes needed repair. Every morning, the STU team got a list of names and addresses of members, family members and former FDLE employees that were in need. They cut trees, moved debris, tarped homes and assisted with any needs they could. Along the way, they stopped to help other citizens who were struggling with damage to their homes. Their selfless service was a tremendous resource to FDLE members, their families and residents of the community.



“What started out as a few names and addresses on a piece of paper, turned into a white board full of names and address; as members learned of the STU’s hard work and assistance, that list of names and addresses had to be transferred to a spreadsheet to track the 55 homes repaired by the STU in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” wrote the nominator.



Members of the STU include the following: Dan Augustyniak, Lee Adams, Tim Stanley, Pete Soulis, Ron Gilligan, Dave Bullard, Paul Peebles and Brad Hudson.





