City of Scotts Valley, CA, Extends Partnership with OpenGov to Include Asset Management
The City wanted a solution that could seamlessly integrate with its GIS efforts and support prioritization of infrastructure updates.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to find a new, modern system that would allow it to eliminate pen-and-paper work orders and implement comprehensive asset data tracking, the City of Scotts Valley began looking for a new software provider. The answer became clear: extend its existing work with OpenGov, the leader in cloud software for our nation’s local governments.
Located just ten minutes from Santa Cruz, the City of Scotts Valley has a strong commitment to community welfare and efficient services. Looking for new ways to track and manage its assets, the City wanted a solution that could seamlessly integrate with its GIS efforts and support prioritization of infrastructure updates. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management was the clear choice, capturing the City’s attention with its combination of mobile accessibility, rigorous GIS integration, an emphasis on asset lifecycle tracking, and the strong existing relationship the City already had with OpenGov.
With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Scotts Valley will have the support of the leading asset management system for local government. The new software will help improve the City’s asset management processes, integrating seamlessly with GIS, facilitating precise capital improvement planning, and helping prioritize deferred maintenance. Further, the system’s mobile application will empower field teams, eliminating the need for paperwork that was previously required on-site.
The City of Scotts Valley joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
