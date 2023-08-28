Three Leading Texas Credit Unions Renew Partnership with CU*SOUTH
Victoria City-County Employees FCU, Port of Houston Warehouse FCU, and Our Mother of Mercy FCU extend their Master Services Agreements for Five More Years.
At CU*SOUTH, our core belief is to empower credit unions to grow, and we’re committed to providing the tools and technology that facilitate this growth.”FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CU*SOUTH, a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and solutions for credit unions, announced today that three premier Texas credit unions, Victoria City-County Employees FCU, Port of Houston Warehouse FCU, and Our Mother of Mercy FCU, have reinforced their trust in the credit union service organization (CUSO) and the CU*BASE core processing system by renewing their Master Services Agreements for an additional five years each.
— Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH
Victoria City-County Employees FCU serves the community of Victoria, continuously driving innovation to ensure efficient and accessible financial services for its hard-working members.
Since 1972, the Port of Houston Warehouse FCU has been a beacon of financial support for employees working in one of the world's largest and busiest ports, ensuring their financial well-being is in safe hands.
Grounded in a rich history and tradition, Our Mother of Mercy FCU opened its doors in 1965 with 10 members and $5 each. The institution places its focus on providing tailored financial solutions to its community members, making financial services more personal and accessible.
Dr. Paul Withey is CEO of the three credit unions—with combined assets of nearly $17 million. He said CU*BASE’s robust technology permits the institutions to think beyond today’s strategies to maintain their commitment to members.
“The CU*BASE technology would not be obtainable through any other current core system in the market,” said Dr. Withey. “The ability to offer mobile banking and electronic documents and loans is often obtainable for credit unions ten times our asset size. CU*BASE offers an extremely affordable solution that helps us lower costs and increase efficiency.”
Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH, expressed his enthusiasm about the continued alliance.
“We're immensely proud to extend our partnership with these esteemed credit unions. Our shared journey has been a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation,” said West. “At CU*SOUTH, our core belief is to empower credit unions to grow, and we’re committed to providing the tools and technology that facilitate this growth.”
About CU*SOUTH
CU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com.
