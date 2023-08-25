Brevard County School District, FL, Improves Standardization, Automation in Procurement Work with OpenGov
The District wanted to find procurement automation for its libraries, standardization, and an integrated platform to enhance communication.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a software provider that could provide standardization, automation, and eliminate the need for multiple systems, the Brevard County School District, FL was on the hunt for a comprehensive solution. After an extensive search, the District identified OpenGov, the leader in procurement software for our nation’s schools, as the ideal partner to meet its needs.
Located an hour from Orlando, the Brevard County School District is responsible for overseeing multiple educational institutions in the County. The District wanted to find a new system that could provide procurement automation for its libraries, standardization, and an integrated platform to enhance communication. Its search culminated in OpenGov Procurement, celebrated for its all-in-one platform capability and a reputation for transforming public sector processes.
With the upcoming adoption of OpenGov Procurement, Brevard County School District will have access to a powerful platform to support its procurement work. The software will help standardize and automate solicitation development, as well as help it strategically utilize cooperatives, allowing for time-savings of as much as 75% on crafting RFPs and bids. Additionally, the new software will provide diverse scenario evaluation models, multi-phased evaluations, and the promise of future AI-enabled features to further streamline processes, since OpenGov is constantly working to improve its offerings for the local government.
The Brevard County School District joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
