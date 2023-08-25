Prominent Canadian Business Leader Joins University of Arizona Tech Parks Governance

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Parks Arizona is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn Williamson to the board of directors which oversees the University of Arizona’s tech parks.



The UA Tech Park is one of the nation's premier research parks generating a $2 billion economic impact annually. It is a major employment hub with 6,000 knowledge workers employed by 100+ startups and technology giants in a spacious 1,267-acre campus.

Glenn Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Arizona Business Council (CABC) was selected to serve on the nine-person board for his interest to contribute to the global growth and business development strategy of the parks. Williamson’s 35 years of global executive business experience will add another level of expansion that will be highly beneficial to the parks. As founder of the CABC, Williamson has and continues to succeed in fostering strong business relationships between Arizona and Canada, including Sonora, Mexico.

“I am looking forward to being on this prestigious board of directors and plan on bringing large world-class Canadian technology companies to the parks. With over two million square feet of space, we have the opportunity to grow the parks to the next level. The CABC has worked and influenced the existing 500 Canadian companies in Arizona, and we look forward to increasing those numbers with Tech Parks Arizona,” said Williamson.

Canada and Arizona share a significant and mutually beneficial economic relationship, making them vital partners in each other's prosperity. Bilateral trade between the two regions has fostered job creation, stimulated innovation, and enhanced competitiveness, growing both economies for decades.

TECH PARKS ARIZONA creates the “Interactive Ground” that generates, attracts, and retains technology companies and talent in alignment with the research, mission and goals of the University of Arizona. Tech Parks Arizona directs the UA Tech Park, the UA Tech Park at The Bridges and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation, placing the highest priority on recruiting companies desiring connectivity to the University of Arizona.

