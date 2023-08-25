STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PROMOTION ANNOUNCEMENT - COMMANDER, BERLIN BARRACKS

DATE: Aug. 25, 2023

FROM: Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director

PROMOTION: Commander – Berlin Barracks

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following promotion:

Sgt. Charles Winn, patrol commander and acting lieutenant at the Berlin Barracks, to lieutenant/station commander.

Lt. Winn has served the people of Vermont since 2008. Following graduation from the Vermont Police Academy, he began his career as a trooper at the St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he worked until he became a detective trooper with the Narcotics Investigation Unit in 2014. A year later, he was promoted to sergeant/patrol commander at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. In 2019 he transferred to the Middlesex Barracks, which has since relocated to Berlin. He became acting lieutenant at Berlin in February 2023.

In addition to these duties, Lt. Winn serves on the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Underwater Recovery Team. He has also served nearly 25 years in the military, including a decade with the U.S. Marine Corps and the past 15 years in the Vermont National Guard.

A Vermont State Police field station commander is responsible for overseeing delivery of law enforcement services to the communities served by that station. Field station commanders are the local representative of the Vermont State Police to the community it serves, and they work with local officials and residents to address public safety and law enforcement concerns in their service area.

The Berlin station provides police coverage throughout Washington County and portions of Orange County. Primary law enforcement services are provided for the Washington County towns of Cabot, Calais, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Fayston, Marshfield, Middlesex, Moretown, Plainfield, Roxbury, Waitsfield, Warren, Waterbury, Woodbury and Worcester, along with support and assistance for a half-dozen municipal police departments in the county. In Orange County, the station provides service to Orange, Washington and Williamstown. Troopers based in Berlin also patrol 30 miles of Interstate 89.

Lt. Winn can be reached at the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 and charles.winn@vermont.gov. The Field Station is located at 578 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, VT 05602. His promotion to lieutenant was effective earlier this month.

To find out more about the Berlin Barracks and the communities it serves, visit https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations/berlin.

