COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® EXPANDS TO SOUTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT
FAIRFIELD, CT, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, continues its rapid expansion as it welcomes a new location in Connecticut. Leading the expansion is seasoned leader, Steve O’Keefe.
Located at 79 Carroll Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06607, the Southwestern Connecticut College HUNKS provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently awarded a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list eleven years in a row.
"I'm looking forward to creating a business in the community that not only offers great service that is needed, but also offers a launching spot for young people who work for me to learn about business, responsibility, and the need to serve," said Steve O'Keefe, Franchise Owner of the Southwestern Connecticut College HUNKS. "I found out about CHHJ via a franchise consultant, and learning about the culture and template of College HUNKS was nothing short of eye-opening. Before this, I managed tennis clubs and am now eager to explore this opportunity.”
Franchise owner Steve O'Keefe will lead the Southwestern Connecticut College HUNKS team in serving Fairfield and the neighboring areas of Westport, Trumbull, Easton, Bridgeport, Monroe, Stratford, Shelton, Easton, and Weston.
"We are delighted to welcome Steve O'Keefe to our team and to have his support in growing our brand in Southwestern Connecticut. He will bring an incredible amount of drive and commitment that will help propel the team toward success," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "He is joining a strong network of like-minded individuals who provide excellent service to each client in a fun, enthusiastic team environment. Thanks to our franchise partners, we can bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs."
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. Steve plans to continue this mentality by donating 70% of all collections from their customers to charitable organizations. This environmentally conscious attitude ensures items in good condition stay out of landfills and benefit those in need.
For more information about the Southwestern Connecticut HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/fairfield-ct/ or call 203-901-8981.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
